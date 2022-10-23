Moose Lodge holds NYS Women of the Moose Chapter Rally; Additional fundraiser held in September

The Loyal Order of the Moose had a busy September when they hosted the New York State Women of the Moose Chapter Rally Event. There were 100 women from across New York State in attendance.

The rally kicked off Friday evening with a “Meet and Greet” gathering. After registration on Saturday, a brief informational session, chapter updates and presentation of awards, Sheriff Gary Howard made a presentation on personal safety and gun laws. The session was so well received that he spoke and answered questions for nearly two hours.

The Rally was a huge success, and as a result the Owego Lodge was asked to host the rally once again next year.

The Women Of The Moose also held a fundraiser at the Lodge on Sept. 30 for Kendyl White, an area youth who suffered major setbacks when she underwent surgery for a rare birth defect. The monies were donated to Kendyl’s family to assist with her care.

Currently, the Lodge is making plans for the upcoming holiday season and will assist in helping families in need in the community. New members are always welcome.

Anyone interested in more information about The Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge and / or membership can contact the Lodge via email to lodge1595@mooseunits.org.