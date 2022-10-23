SBA donates for relief efforts in Ukraine

Pictured, from left, are Gloria Firestine, SBA Treasurer; Henry Farley, Sayre Borough mayor; Slocum; Melanie Stratton, SBA vice president; Rebecca Romig, SBA secretary; and Colleen Bentley, SBA president. Provided photo.
Posted By: psadvert
October 23, 2022
The Sayre Business Association recently presented Irene Slocum, trustee of Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre, with a check for $1,351 at their September Meeting.
The money was collected in donation jars placed in businesses in Sayre to help with relief efforts in Ukraine.
