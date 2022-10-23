It’s All in the Name: Community Bank Celebrates its 5th National Good Neighbor Day

For the fifth consecutive year, Community Bank celebrated National Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28. Branches across the bank’s four-state footprint marked the day by donating to community causes and organizations on a local level to help make an impact close to home.

In total, Community Bank donated $56,500 to local nonprofits in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Massachusetts. Locally, two branches in Tioga County contributed a total of $500 to local nonprofits of their choice, including Stray Haven Humane Society to support the protection of animals through education and service and VFW Post 1371, to support its Christmas Program and to help serve veterans, the military, and our communities.

“Community, it’s in our name and our DNA, and when it comes to giving back we want the decisions made locally by people living in the community they support,” Community Bank Culture and Diversity Officer Monticia Prather stated in a prepared release, adding, “National Good Neighbor Day is our opportunity to say thank you to the organizations that make a difference in our lives and the lives of our neighbors.”

“We’re proud to be part of the Tioga County community and celebrate Good Neighbor Day each year,” Regional Manager Janet Briggs stated, and added, “It’s about making a difference and helping one cause, one person, one community at a time – together.”

National Good Neighbor Day was created in 1971 by Becky Mattson from Lakeside, Montana, and proclaimed a national day by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 to raise public awareness that good neighbors help achieve human understanding and build strong, thriving communities. It is celebrated annually on Sept. 28 as a day of gratitude and community building.

For more information about Community Bank, visit cbna.com or ir.communitybanksystem.com.

To learn more about Good Neighbor Day, visit https://nationalgoodneighborday.com.