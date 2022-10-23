Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga receives Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation grant

Catholic Charites of Tompkins / Tioga recently received a $600 grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation. Thanks to this grant, the Tioga office was able to purchase outdoor furniture for the transitional housing program located in Apalachin, N.Y.

Catholic Charities operates this transitional housing program for women who are escaping abusive situations, who may be on the road to recovery from addiction, or who may be temporarily without stable housing.

“We wanted to encourage the women and children to feel comfortable outdoors,” said Jo DiFulvio, program supervisor for A Place to Call Home, the housing program in Apalachin.

“Fresh air and time spent outside is vital to healing and overall health,” she added.

Renee Spear, executive director for CCTT, added, “It really is encouraging when our local foundations such as The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation partner together with us to help make a difference with this program.”

The funds from this grant purchased a table, patio umbrella, six chairs, as well as a children’s picnic table.

The goal of this housing program is to provide a safe place for women, sometimes with an accompanying child, to stay while they receive resources and assistance with mental health, employment, education, nutrition, and well being. The ultimate success is when a resident is ready to move on to the next stage of renting and maintaining their own apartment.

For questions about the housing program, contact Jo DiFulvio at Jo.DiFulvio@dor.org. For more information about CCTT, visit www.catholiccharitiestt.org.