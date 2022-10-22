Tickets on sale now for Tioga United Way’s ‘United with Voices’

Join the Tioga United Way as eight contestants sing live at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Saturday, Nov. 5, and during “United with Voices,” a benefit for Tioga United Way and its 32 partner agencies located throughout Tioga County.

Contact Director Meredith Sagor at Tioga United Way to purchase tickets, which are sold at a cost of $70 for a table of ten. Guests will be treated to an evening of champagne, cheese and crackers at every table, a cash bar, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment.

Mr. Gural has also pledged to match the funds raised at United with Voices, according to Sagor.

“We thank Mr. Gural for the years of support he has given to Tioga United Way and his community,” said Sagor, adding, “We cannot do the things we do without people and businesses like Mr. Gural and Tioga Downs Casino Resort.”

You can visit their offices at 24 State Route 96 in Owego or call (607) 687-4028 to reserve your spot.