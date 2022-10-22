Owego Elks to host Community Halloween Party

The Owego Elks are holding a Community Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. Admission is free, but guests are asked to bring a decorated / carved pumpkin to display on their front porch, and prizes will be awarded.

The party will be a fun filled family event featuring DJ Rick Uhl playing all your favorites. They will have free cider, donuts, and other fun treats and games.

There will be basket raffles and each guest gets one free ticket, but additional tickets will be available for purchase. Smokey Legends BBQ will be at the lodge as well.

Costumes are encouraged to add to the fun, but feel free to arrive as you are!