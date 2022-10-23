Senior Citizens Foundation awards $60,108

The Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF) recently announced the award of $60,108 to 20 non-profit agencies for programs that benefit older adults in Tioga County, N.Y.

Since 1982, TCSCF’s mission has been to help groups and organizations provide services that improve seniors’ lives or ensure their well being. With this year’s donations, the Foundation has awarded nearly 2.3 million dollars total for local projects and services benefitting the older population in Tioga County.

In a press release from the Senior Citizens Foundation, they wrote, “The TCSCF review committee strives to award projects that are long-lasting community investments or provide services directly to the older population. Since TCSCF has only its investment account to provide funding for annual grants, there is always a shortfall, making it impossible to fulfill all the worthy requests received.”

The following grants were approved for funding in this year’s competitive award process.

All eight libraries in the county – large print books and books on CD/DVD; Berkshire Recreation – Berkshire Creekside Park picnic tables, grills, and installation; Candor Emergency Squad – emergency electrical repairs made at Candor EMS building; Catholic Charities Tioga Outreach – emergency assistance for the elderly; Helping Hands Food Pantry – grocery gift cards for Berkshire-area clients, food during the holidays; Nichols Methodist Church – finish roof replacement on education building; Northern Tioga Neighbors Network (NTNN) – support for volunteers and program development; Project Neighbor of Newark Valley – personal care and cleaning supplies for needy seniors; Resource Center of Candor – finish funding vehicle purchase for expanded delivery area; Richford Town – provide asphalt to pave small unfinished section of pathway in park; Tioga County Open Door Mission – emergency assistance for elderly; Tioga County Rural Ministry – emergency assistance for elderly; and Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) – home delivered meals, gas cards for volunteer drivers, home repairs for elderly.

The Senior Citizens Foundation is seeking contributions, memorials, and bequests. Tax-deductible donations can be made at www.tcseniorfoundation.com.

Nonprofit administrators may complete a grant request application at the website or obtain an application from TCSCF, P.O. Box 117, Owego, N.Y 13827. Applications must be received by June 1, 2023, with awards announced in summer 2022.