Helping Hands Food Pantry is accepting signups

The Helping Hands Food Pantry, which serves the residents of Berkshire, Richford and Speedsville, N.Y., is now accepting requests for holiday food boxes including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Residents may sign up by calling Emily at (607) 657-8158 or Joan at (607) 657-2501. Requests must be made by Nov. 7, 2022. Pick up of food boxes will be on Saturday, Nov. 19 for Thanksgiving, and Dec. 17 for Christmas at the food pantry, located in the lower level of the Community Hall in Berkshire.

Pick up times will be assigned at sign up. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can call the number above.