Tioga County homes sought for Tioga County kids

Tioga County Department of Social Services is seeking Tioga County Foster / Adoptive Homes for Tioga County kids. They invite you to join them for an informational meeting on becoming a foster parent with Tioga County on Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego.

During this meeting they will provide an overview of foster care and adoption and discuss the Foster Parent Certification process in Tioga County. A plan for the scheduling of training and the expectations of those participating will be discussed and any questions will be answered for those who are interested in continuing the path towards becoming a foster parent.

In a press release, a foster care program representative wrote, “We know this is a monumental decision for people to consider in an already busy time. Our hope is to build lasting friendships and supports for our foster / adoptive families so that we can best serve the children and families of Tioga County.”

RSVP your intent to attend by contacting Ashley Wright at (607) 687-8342 or email to Ashley.wright2@dfa.state.ny.us by Monday, Oct. 24.