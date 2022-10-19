Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Pam; a good person who wanted to help my two babies, Peter and Paul and me, found me outside. She started to feed us, but she couldn’t provide shelter for us, so since winter is on the horizon she knew Pam and her family needed to find a new home.

They called Gail and she came and trapped them. Both babies are males and have been fixed. The boys are still quite feral, but Momma is very friendly.

It would be awesome if the boys could go with Momma, but most people don’t want three kitties, especially if two of them are feral. An experienced cat person should be able to handle that situation very well since the feral ones are still young, around seven months.

Momma is available to be adopted on her own. If you are interested in adopting Pam, with or without her boys, call Gail at (607) 768-6575 and ask for beautiful Pam.

If you are able to donate to help Gail with all the vet bills she has had lately getting all these kitties fixed and shots, you can address your check to Gail Ghinger and send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.