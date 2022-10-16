TCBGC receives a boost from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation

The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation recently awarded The Tioga County Boys & Girls Club a grant for close to $5,000.

According to Jill Teeter, CEO of the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, the grant will be used to purchase a new scoreboard and athletic equipment for the club.

“We are very grateful for the support of the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation; they are so appreciated by not only the club but by the community as well,” said Teeter.

To learn more about the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, visit www.tiogabgca.org. For more information about the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, visit https://mftfoundation.net.