Community Concert to benefit scholarship fund at Newark Valley

The Alumni Committee of Newark Valley Central School invites the community to the Community Concert for Scholarships, set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Newark Valley High School Auditorium.

This concert is the main fundraiser that supports Alumni funded scholarships for Newark Valley students. For over 15 years, these scholarships have provided over $1,800 per year in money to the students to continue their education after high school.

The concert will feature the talent of current and past Newark Valley students and staff. Some of their favorite performers and a few new ones will be returning this year for an evening of upbeat entertainment.

The concert is a free will offering, with all dollars benefiting the scholarship fund.