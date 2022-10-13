Bert Malmstrom receives Weatherization Program Service Award 

At the NYSCAA and NYSWDA Annual Conference held in Rochester Sept. 29-30, Bert Malmstrom was awarded the Weatherization Program Service Award, which recognizes an individual who has made the highest meritorious contributions to the families that are served by demonstrating program knowledge, skills, exceptional work quality and/or excellent customer service. Maureen Abbott, executive director of Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI), who nominated him for the award, presented the award to Malmstrom.

Over the past 21 years, Bert has worked with TOI’s Energy Services Department. As a result of his extensive knowledge of Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) standards and regulations, and exceptional customer service, he has helped thousands of households in Broome and Tioga counties.

“When I think of Bert’s work as an Energy Auditor / Quality Control Inspector, four things come to mind – dedication, accuracy, honesty, and concern for the client,” said Jeff Butler, HCR Housing specialist in a letter supporting Malmstrom’s nomination.

Maureen Abbott added, “Bert has acted as a mentor to many energy specialists and crew leaders, as well as new auditors as they have risen through the ranks at TOI. He takes the time to teach the ‘why’ and ‘how’ behind practices and regulations. The quality of his work speaks for itself. Bert has built a good reputation among HCR staff and within the community and agency.”

The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) has led the nation in advancing building science and energy efficiency technology, to make homes energy efficient, cost-effective, and safe for income eligible residents.

Since 1976, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s highly skilled and trained Energy Services team has served Broome and Tioga Counties reducing heating and cooling costs through energy-conservation measures, while also addressing health and safety issues within the customers’ home.

You can learn more by visiting www.tiogaopp.org.