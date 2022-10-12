Readers’ Column for the week of October 9, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Someone was looking for recommendations on a tree service; I recommend Affordable Tree service. They did an excellent job cutting a very large maple tree at my home. They are very neat, and very professional.

I just heard from several sources that the Farm markets are getting ready to close. Say it isn’t so. I mean, I look forward to Tuesdays and Fridays and going down and getting my fresh vegetables. If they’re closed I’ve got to go all the way to Candor, or into Binghamton or Apalachin; and with the price of gas, I don’t think so.

I’m just wondering if anybody in Owego has heard about homeless people living behind the old middle school in tents? It would be close to the creek. Has anybody seen anything suspicious?

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is taking requests for both Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday food boxes. To reserve yours, call (607) 642-8176 or (607) 642-3339.

I just wanted to say that the UPS that sits up there by Price Chopper in Owego, in that Big Blue building, does have a copier and a shredder, along with taking UPS boxes.

This is in regards to the caller last week that wrote that the American Legion needed to remember that they are in a residential area. It should be noted that there are others in residential areas that have electronic LED flashing signs.

Missing from 150 Tubbs Hill Rd. in Richford, an older orange cat with a white bib and toes, male and neutered. His name is Jasper. Please call (607) 657-8199 if seen or found. Thank you.

I’m calling again to find out why the DEC was investigating the Town of Candor for shoving something into a stream. What’s going on and when are we going to get information or news about it?

“Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.” – Unknown

So let me see; plastic straws and bags, etc., are outlawed, yet giant, plastic “holiday lawn balloons”, that additionally waste electricity, is okay? Just fine plugging up the landfills for the next billion years with these giant wads of useless plastic? Whatever happened to actually sitting down with your kids and crafting decorations by hand out of paper, which at least breaks down in a short time, supervise carving a real pumpkin (also wildlife food) or creating a scarecrow out of old clothes; things that are treasured by parents and grandparents for years. Popcorn / cranberry Christmas garlands that the critters can eat after the Holidays, things that offer a sense of participation and accomplishment are made out of recyclables or natural materials. I see an increasing spiral into abject laziness, for one; selfish, hypocritical irresponsibility to the environment for another.

The Tioga County Historical Society’s Museum in Owego is requesting donations of holiday gift items and decorations you may wish to recycle for their newly enlarged and festively decorated Christmas Gift Shop. For further details, contact Pat Hansen at (607) 687-2004 and leave a message. Our thanks for the lovely items already received! The Museum, open from Tuesday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is busy preparing for the 20th Annual O Tannenbaum Holiday Christmas Tree Forest Display and fundraiser. Call (607) 687-2460 for details.

There is a difference between Microevolution (Natural Selection) and Macroevolution, which supposedly describes apes-to-man evolution. Natural Selection can be observed. It is often touted as proof of evolution, but occurs only within organism families. That is, white moths may mutate and become brown moths, which survive better in certain environments, but they are still moths. There is no evidence that Natural Selection will produce new features leading to new animals. The reality of Natural Selection does not support apes-to-man evolution.

The American Legion has been at their current location at 263 Front St. for over 70 years. Incidentally, this was BEFORE zoning and this other nonsense. OHPC and the Village shouldn’t hold them to the “standards” that are in place now. This has obviously been a commercial building since the late 1940’s when the American Legion bought it. Why isn’t this considered? Shouldn’t there be a “Grandfather Clause?” They purchased a beautiful and old NEGLECTED house with intentions to renovate it. It became apparent that due to a severely leaky roof they had to remove the top floor, resulting in a flat roof. In the early 1990’s the current roof was installed. OHPC didn’t have any issues with that because they felt it made the building look more like it “belonged in the neighborhood.” There have actually been past members of OHPC who thought a viable house was remodeled to look like it does now.

Last week there were comments about the Village of Newark Valley guys mowing at 7:30 a.m. Trout Ponds, which apparently is too early? I’m going to assume your complaint is that it’s “too wet”? Would you rather they mow in the rain when the grass isn’t cut that week, and there have been multiple rain days during the week? Because it’s likely safe to assume that you would be the one with the complaints of the grass not being cut through the Village. Instead of complaining in this column all the time, take the time to attend the Village board meetings. They are the second Tuesday of each month at the municipal building at 6:30 p.m. sharp.

For the person who wants to stop the Camp Lejeune spam; create an email filter that sends any email you receive with the word “Lejeune” in the BODY of the email to trash or spam. Google “how to create a filter for…” and add the name of your email service (Yahoo, Gmail, etc.) for instructions. I understand your frustration. Blocking the email addresses hasn’t worked. They just create more fake ones. This seems to have worked for me.

Looking for recommendations for a Chimney Inspector and Cleaner in the Owego area. I have a woodstove in my home that has not been cleaned or looked at in quite some time. Before using it this year I would like someone to come and take a look at it. Thank you!

National Political Viewpoints

You can count on the Democrats to take this hurricane disaster and use it to further their Green New Deal and climate change farce.

The twice impeached, now disgraced ex-President Trump is a criminal. Now hypocritically taking the fifth, which Trump himself has said means you’re guilty. Mob bosses do that. What do you gullible MAGA zealots think of your leader now? You’ve been scammed and duped by Trump. Vote for keeping America a democracy by voting for Democrats.

Donald Trump is accelerating and adding to his existing legacy of corruption. This morally bankrupt man hasn’t kept his oath to our Constitution and continues to divide and destroy our Republic. Whoever follows and supports his anti-democratic ways, surely must know the harm being done to the United States and its people. I hope justice prevails and our democracy is saved.

Attention Americans. Our esteemed Vice President Kamala at the Korean border just announced today that we have a new ally, and that is North Korea. That was a complete surprise to little Rocket man. Perhaps Kamala should go to the U.S. Southern border. The idiotocracy continues.

Hey Democrats, they’re called hurricanes. Their intensity has not increased in the last 100 years. It’s called weather. So take your fear mongering green New Deal, climate change crap and leave everybody alone. This is what you do; you try to scare people. Well it’s not going to work, and in November you’ll pay the price.

I liked energy dominance. I liked being able to purchase meat, milk and eggs and still have some cash leftover. Sadly, this is no longer true.

Why is the Democratic agenda for America to decline America and make the middle class dependent on social services?

So the elections are coming up pretty soon and in a last ditch effort, the liberals will open up the Jan. 6 witch-hunt again, hoping that it will help. Well, it’s not going to, you can spread all the lies that you want. I can’t wait for November when the Republicans take over and you learn the truth about Jan. 6 and all that really went on that nobody’s reported. The truth will set you free.

I have been reading all the comments, pro and con, about all these illegals being bused to this country and being dropped off everywhere. I’m a disabled veteran, U.S. Navy, and a senior. I have to fight tooth and nail for everything I need, but it’s not just me. All across this country we have seniors who have to decide every month if they should pay for their rent or their meds. We have homeless veterans who fought for this country. We have children going to bed hungry. We must take care of our own first.

First, let me say, no other country in the world has an immigration policy like ours. It would not be tolerated. Biden only wants 125,000 refugees, what about the other two million coming in that he totally ignores? This country will pay dearly for years to come for our grandkids to deal with; criminals, drug dealers, and so on. What happens to our unaccompanied kids with no parents to sign their papers? When is Biden going to be tried for humanitarian crisis happening like immigrant issues, Afghan atrocities, pushing through policies that the people do not support, and most of all, the fentanyl that is killing our families. These are crimes and against the 25th amendment of the Constitution.

People ask, “What can one man do?” Look at Adolf Hitler. Look at Donald Trump. It’s amazing what one man could do.

News flash. Did you know that the big guy said he was raised in a Puerto Rican neighborhood today? I bet that was in downtown Scranton, too. This lying Democrat will do anything for votes. Fortunately Hispanics, just like the rest of us Americans, are for patriotism, hard work, and good jobs and freedom, and are turning towards conservative Republicans in droves. We will remember, vote in November and make America great again.

Why does the Department of Justice only target conservative’s?

Democratic policies have wreaked havoc on us.

Be aware, murder rates are skyrocketing in Democrat run areas.

I don’t think Biden is mentally fit to do a second term; and the truth is, he is an unpopular president. And God help us if Harris became president.

Every time his mouth moves? What kind of answer is that? Do you notice President Trump haters speak in generalities? Nothing concrete, nothing true, nothing to hang your hat on. So if President Trump says his name is Donald, I am to believe that that’s a lie? No, I am convinced there is no hope for these Democrats.

Out of control gas prices, crime and immigration, high food prices. These are all issues because of Democrat policies. Vote republican.

Biden has almost taken us into a nuclear war. Wake up, America. Vote Republican.

Democrats, isn’t it time for you to stop smearing law enforcement people?

For the first time in history, you can simply post he’s an idiot and 90% of the world will know whom you’re talking about. Studebaker Hawk

I’m sitting on a street here in Endicott watching a couple of noisy motorcycles go by. I can’t wait until they get electric motorcycles and you won’t hear any vroom, vroom, vroom stuff on the streets. That’ll be great, yeah. Go Biden!

In the past 22 months we have suffered one disaster after another; some were controllable, some not. I am hoping all U.S. voters have their eyes wide open and vote in November to save our country. Along with the border problem, gas and food prices, our American rights, and on and on; New Yorkers are watching daily as something else is being taken away. This administration has stopped our production of our natural resources and continues to send our reserves overseas. I foresee a lot of American citizens freezing and starving this winter. These little rebate / stimulus and tax credits are only there to buy your votes. If a major change doesn’t happen in November, the prices will skyrocket. The U.S. National Debt is now 31 trillion for the first time ever. My heartbreak’s for all of our ancestors who gave their lives to make this country great, self-sufficient, and safe. Vote!

Rich David is technically correct. Taxes were increased, but only on high-income levels. Chances are really good that it didn’t affect you. And the New York Legislature can’t affect gas prices. But hey, he’s a Republican so it’s okay to say that he’ll fix it, right?

Attention Republicans, and especially those who are in the Trump camp, we Democrats are not the dangerous ones that you make us out to be. You are the party that is supportive of an autocratic wannabe (Trump) and your party supporters are the ones who attacked our government and our democracy (not the same as the Democratic party) on Jan. 6, 2021. Please educate yourselves and see the danger to our democracy by those (such as Trump) who believe any election that they do not win must have been rigged. It is NOT fake news that Trump lost the 2020 election. Please watch more than FOX News. Let’s hold Trump and those who allow him to continue to get away with everything accountable.

I filed my Federal tax return on April 1, 2022. On Oct. 3, 2022, I received my refund. My tax return is absolutely trivial. That’s seven months and Biden hires 87,000 IRS auditors, but not a soul to do the job right. Like the rest of the IRS his 87,000 auditors will be incompetent as there are not enough qualified people to fill the jobs. Maybe if we give his new auditors four-month vacations and holidays, no accountability, and unbelievable pensions and benefits he can fill the ranks with dead bodies.

Here is something that is useful when listening to Karine Jean-Pierre when she fronts for Biden at the White House press meetings. It’s her habitual use of the first disqualifier for public speaking, using ‘you know’ either in opening, interjecting, or ending responses too, too often. By using it she projects her own ignorance in a condescending way, diminishing her function with the press. Listen to her if only to count her use of ‘you knows’. ‘You Know’ Her ‘You Know’ record for me was 12 in one 10-minute period, you know.

In four congressional special elections that have been held since June to fill vacant House seats in Nebraska, Minnesota and New York, the portion of registered voters who cast ballots averaged 27 percent in suburban and urban counties, compared to 22 percent in rural counties. Not coincidentally, in each of the contests that saw lower rural turnout, Democratic candidates over performed Republicans with a higher turnout of voters. To all of the Tioga County rural voters, showing up at the vote is what changes the outcomes.

More math-deprived conservative thought. People are suing to stop the student loan forgiveness because they would be harmed by having to pay state income taxes on the amount. They somehow think paying maybe $1,000 in taxes instead of paying $10,000 plus interest on the loan is harmful. WOW!

As of this week, Marc Molinaro, Republican candidate for the Congressional 19th District, is slightly ahead of Democrat Josh Riley. There are only a few weeks until Nov. 8. The only avenue to keep Joe Biden in check in the next two years is to have the majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives in D.C to down vote his spending bills. This can only happen if voters show up on Election Day to make this happen.

I sure hope Trump runs again, it would guarantee a democratic presidential win.

Putin wouldn’t be getting his butt kicked in Ukraine now if his buddy Trump was still in office. On the contrary, we’d probably be helping the Russians.

I had another flat tire the other day, I’m sure the democrats have something to do with it.

You can draw a lot of parallels between Trump and Putin; they both only care about themselves, and don’t give a crap about their constituents. Odd how people like that have a huge number of loyalists that would follow them over a cliff.