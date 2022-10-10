Chamber Business Expo returns!

Chamber Business Expo returns!Representatives were given the opportunity to make new contacts while showcasing their business and services at the Chamber Business Expo held on Oct. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Posted By: By JoAnn R. Walter October 10, 2022

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce welcomed upwards of 30 local businesses and special guests to the Chamber Business Expo, held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Oct. 6.

To start off the day’s activities, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held.

This year’s Chamber Expo was described as a revival ceremony of the Chamber’s signature event that had been a key initiative in past years.

Chamber Business Expo returns!

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce welcomed upwards of 30 local businesses and special guests to the Chamber Business Expo held at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort ballrooms on Oct. 6. To start off the day’s activities, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Representatives were given the opportunity to make new contacts while showcasing their business and services. Businesses that attended came from a variety of sectors to include banking, nonprofits, community services, the Department of Labor and Career Center, as well as medical care services, broadcasting, and more.

The 2022 Chamber Expo featured valuable breakout sessions that covered networking, marketing, nonprofit and business funding, leading the next generation workforce, and employment law information.

Chamber Business Expo returns!

Business representatives were given the opportunity to make new business contacts while showcasing their business and services at the Chamber Business Expo held on Oct. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

In the breakout session, “Leading the Next Generation in the Workforce,” representatives from the Waverly Central and OA School Districts, along with SUNY Broome, shared their expertise. High school students from Waverly and Owego were special guests at the Expo.

Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga Chamber, remarked, “I am serious about expanding partnerships between area schools and businesses,” and added that its importance takes priority since, she said, “Our students in Tioga County will lead the next generation of the workforce.”

Chamber Business Expo returns!

Representatives were given the opportunity to make new contacts while showcasing their business and services at the Chamber Business Expo held on Oct. 6. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

For more information, contact the Tioga Chamber at (607) 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.

Chamber Business Expo returns!

High school students from Waverly and Owego were special guests at the Chamber Expo, held on Oct. 6. One breakout session, “Leading the Next Generation in the Workforce,” was one of several taking place for businesses and guests to participate in. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Chamber Business Expo returns!"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*