Chamber Business Expo returns!

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce welcomed upwards of 30 local businesses and special guests to the Chamber Business Expo, held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Oct. 6.

To start off the day’s activities, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held.

This year’s Chamber Expo was described as a revival ceremony of the Chamber’s signature event that had been a key initiative in past years.

Representatives were given the opportunity to make new contacts while showcasing their business and services. Businesses that attended came from a variety of sectors to include banking, nonprofits, community services, the Department of Labor and Career Center, as well as medical care services, broadcasting, and more.

The 2022 Chamber Expo featured valuable breakout sessions that covered networking, marketing, nonprofit and business funding, leading the next generation workforce, and employment law information.

In the breakout session, “Leading the Next Generation in the Workforce,” representatives from the Waverly Central and OA School Districts, along with SUNY Broome, shared their expertise. High school students from Waverly and Owego were special guests at the Expo.

Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga Chamber, remarked, “I am serious about expanding partnerships between area schools and businesses,” and added that its importance takes priority since, she said, “Our students in Tioga County will lead the next generation of the workforce.”

For more information, contact the Tioga Chamber at (607) 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.