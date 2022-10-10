Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation extends grant application deadline

Tioga Downs Casino Resort is again stepping up to help organizations in the community. The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation is accepting grant applications again and will distribute $1 million to 501(c)3 organizations that combat local poverty and community deterioration.

“It’s a special day to be able to resurrect this program,” said owner Jeffrey Gural. “For us to be able to re-launch this effort to support organizations who are doing everything they can to make our community a better place is crucial. It’s part of our mission to help those working to change lives, and this foundation allows us to do that.”

The Regional Community Foundation aims to fund groups that advance charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational purposes in Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford (Pa.) counties. Its mission is to promote economic and community development in the counties surrounding Tioga Downs.

Interested applicants must mail a hard copy of their completed application to P.O. Box 15, Nichols, N.Y. 13827. Applications are to be postmarked no later than Oct. 21. You can find applications online at https://www.tiogadowns.com/about-us/foundation/.

Grant recipients will be announced in early November and awarded on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in an evening ceremony at the Tioga Downs Casino and Resort event center.