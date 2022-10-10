Photos: Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

Guests enjoy a wagon ride at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Guests sample apple cider straight from the cider press at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
The Barnista Coffee Café, located inside the Herrick Barn on the Bement-Billings Farmstead property, was a favorite stop for guests attending the Newark Valley Apple Festival. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Apple Fest-goers’ chat with Apple Annie, one of several individuals presenting historic portrayals at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Several demonstrations were presented for guests to observe at the annual at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y., including blacksmithing. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Live music held in two locations, the outdoor Wagon Stage and Herrick Barn stage, featured several performers at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Melanie & the Boys perform on the outdoor Wagon Stage at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Apple Fest-goers’ enjoy the early colors of Autumn while on a wagon ride at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
A historic portrayal of John Shepard, a wilderness storekeeper from 1803, gathered guests to learn about trade, land ownership and herbal remedies at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Families enjoy hiking on the Sycamore Nature Trails, and during the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)
Be the first to comment on "Photos: Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd"