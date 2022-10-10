Photos: Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowdYoung people give a go at trying an old-time clothes wringer at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Posted By: psadvert October 10, 2022

Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

Guests enjoy a wagon ride at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

Guests sample apple cider straight from the cider press at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

The Barnista Coffee Café, located inside the Herrick Barn on the Bement-Billings Farmstead property, was a favorite stop for guests attending the Newark Valley Apple Festival. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

Apple Fest-goers’ chat with Apple Annie, one of several individuals presenting historic portrayals at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

Several demonstrations were presented for guests to observe at the annual at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y., including blacksmithing. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

Live music held in two locations, the outdoor Wagon Stage and Herrick Barn stage, featured several performers at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

Melanie & the Boys perform on the outdoor Wagon Stage at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

Apple Fest-goers’ enjoy the early colors of Autumn while on a wagon ride at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

A historic portrayal of John Shepard, a wilderness storekeeper from 1803, gathered guests to learn about trade, land ownership and herbal remedies at the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd

Families enjoy hiking on the Sycamore Nature Trails, and during the 41st annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead in Newark Valley, N.Y. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Photos: Newark Valley Apple Festival offers a taste of history; October 1-2 event draws a good crowd"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*