National Speedway Championships come to Champion Speedway October 7 and 8

The Outlaw US National Championships are set to be held at Champion Speedway in Owego, N.Y. Oct. 7 and 8, and will feature some of best racers American Speedway has to offer including two-time US National Champion Charlie Venegas, from San Bernardino, Calif., and former US Open Champions Chris Kerr, of Auburn, and Charles Ermolenko of Cypress, Calif.

This year’s Championship series will include two nights of racing. Friday, Oct. 7, gates open at 6 p.m., and racing begins at 8 p.m. For round two, the Championship Finals on Saturday, gates will open at 4 p.m. with races blasting off at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, will be used as a rain date at noon if needed.

Local fans will have a lot to cheer about and the guest stars will have their hands full as the track promotion has a strong program of local riders at the moment. The top local favorites to win the Championship have to be Spencer Portararo of Maine, who won this summer’s Points Championship, and Maine’s Adam Mittl, who is a 5-time track champion.

Dave Oakden and his sons Dalton and Jonny, of Rochester, along with Levi Harris of Windsor and Mike Cortese of New Jersey will all be tough customers. Brian Hollenbeck of Owego is expected to make his first start of the season for the meetings.

David Meldrum, the top rider from Florida, is expected. Out of State riders are also coming to participate in the Support classes, which should be very entertaining, and Champion boasts one of the top JR Programs in the Country, which has featured some great racing and will no doubt again for this event.

Speedway motorcycles have absolutely no brakes, go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, and slide totally sideways through the turns. They run on methanol and the sport attracts crowds of 20,000-plus for weekly meetings in Europe. There are only several pockets of speedway in the U.S., and New York is recognized as one of the best, second only to California. Champion Speedway is at the end of Route 434 on Old Narrows Road. You can Google 227 Old Narrows Rd., Nichols, N.Y. 13812 for driving directions.

Support Class racing, Juniors and Trikes will be included both nights. Quad racing will also be taking place on the ATV track out back.

More information can be found by calling (585) 739-9612, or online at www.eastcoastspeedway.com or www.speedwaybikes.com.

Champion will host its final event of the year, the Fall Brawl, Sunday Oct. 16 at noon.