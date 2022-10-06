Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 727 King Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Brian and Margaret Shaver to Laurence Sullivan Jr. for $25,000.

On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 219 Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from Sally Dingman to Jason Martin for $105,000.

On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 4 Lancaster Dr., Town of Owego, from NBT Bank NA As Successor Trustee to Genady Kovalyov for $185,000.

On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 39 Alder Swamp Rd., Tioga, from Cindy Perry to Parker Stilson for $10,000.

On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 23 Lincoln St., Village of Waverly, from Meghan Hurley to Dawn Campbell for $11,000.

On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 790 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Paul and Carol Cavataio to Michael Jones for $59,000.

On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 13 Eleanor Lane, Town of Spencer, from Kaitlin Weichenthal and Aiden Van Valkenburg to Seth and Tara Game for $200,000.

On Sept. 23, 2022, property located at 124 Cooper Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Kristi Snyder to Thomas Van Valkenburg and Kaitlin Weichenthal for $370,000.

On Sept. 26, 2022, property located at 189 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Jeffrey and Lisa Funck to Jennifer and Christopher Davidson for $240,000.

On Sept. 26, 2022, property located at 116 Whig St., Town of Newark Valley, from Nancy Tappan to Anasapore Realty LLC for $100,000.

On Sept. 26, 2022, property located at 3 Cooper Rd., Town of Owego, from Tioga County to Maa Alzitoon for $27,500.

On Sept. 26, 2022, property located at 609 Washburn Rd., Town of Spencer, from Travis Bergmark to Kaitlyn Bedford and Alexander Rodriguez for $125,000.

On Sept. 26, 2022, property located at Chamberlain Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Elisabeth Bartz to Joseph French for $22,500.

On Sept. 27, 2022, property located at 34 Liberty St., Village of Waverly, from Brooke Tyrrell to Shawn and Stacie Lohmann for $122,341.

On Sept. 27, 2022, property located at 349 Lord Rd., Town of Candor, from Kathleen Van Duzer to Lindsey Horton for $180,000.

On Sept. 27, 2022, property located at 1092 Summit Rd., Town of Owego, from Jamie Cole to Mason Ford for $233,500.

On Sept. 27, 2022, property located at 1046 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Kevin O’Rourke to Katherine Alexopoulos for $120,000.

On Sept. 27, 2022, property located at 435 East Main St., Village of Owego, from Olha Vasko to Lisa Frommert for $115,000.

On Sept. 27, 2022, property located at 1819 E. Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Viktor and Diana Makosiy to Kaleb Ragon for $336,000.

On Sept. 27, 2022, property located at 4 Water St., Village of Candor, from Julia Dodge to Paul Taggert and Carmen Coates for $158,000.

On Sept 28, 2022, property located at 240 Cass Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Donna Shaw to Dillon Shaw for $144,000.