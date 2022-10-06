Hose Team and Legion Post #401 Monthly Bingo returns October 8 

Fifty players joined Owego Hose Teams, Inc. and American Legion Post #401 for their inaugural monthly bingo game at the Legion Post on Front Street in September. By all accounts the players were happy to have the opportunity to play, as Bingo hasn’t been held in downtown Owego since the flooding of 2011.

Bingo returns this month on Saturday, Oct. 8, with doors opening at 10 a.m. and games beginning promptly at 11 a.m. Twenty-four rounds of games will be played from “regular” that includes straight bingo or inside, outside four corners to “cover all.”

“We had a great opening day last month and hope participation increases in October,” said Bingo Co-Chair Mike Hilker, adding,“I know people were happy to be playing Bingo in Owego again.”

Bingo will initially be held at Post #401 at 263 Front St. in Owego every 2nd Saturday, and could expand if the demand is there. The minimum entry fee is $3 for three three boards. The event is open to the public, with patrons encouraged to stay for refreshments at the Legion bar at 2 p.m., and immediately following the games.

Proceeds will be split by the hosting organizations. The Hose Team will use funds to support its 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine restoration and Steamer House project. The Legion will use funding for a variety of community programs to include services for veterans and American Legion baseball.

Players should plan to arrive early, as capacity at Legion Post #401 is 96 people. The Hose Team has secured bingo licensing for the event through the New York State Gaming Commission and the Village of Owego.