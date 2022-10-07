The Joshua House holds Grand Opening event

On Saturday, Sept. 24, The Joshua House in Owego held a Grand Opening at their North Avenue location that included entertainment, food, games, information from CASA-Trinity, and much more.

Deborah Smith, local resident and business-owner, lost her 21-year old son, Joshua, unexpectedly. She found that a way to heal her own broken heart was to help other kids in the community.

By opening up a warehouse attached to one of her buildings on North Avenue in Owego, Smith created a safe place for kids and young adults to hang out, and to keep them off the streets. The Joshua House has a stage for karaoke, a gaming area with a large sectional, pool and foosball, and a kitchen for learning basic cooking skills.

During the Grand Opening last Saturday, guests were able to create t-shirts with signatures, leaving a mark on the mission behind The Joshua House.

In 2009, Smith opened the space as “A Better Life Teen Center,” but was forced to close during the pandemic.

Now reopened, and with help from the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation and other donors, the center continues to provide that safe place for youth to go. The Joshua House will be offering Youth Night every Friday, from 6-8 p.m., and CASA-Trinity will be hosting an after school program. Air Tioga will also be hosting recovery events, and Broome addiction center is there with their Moss Program, helping kids. Much more is coming, according to Smith.

“The place will be making a big difference in the lives of others,” Smith added.

Dean Morgan, acting Town supervisor in Owego, also arrived at the event to present a Proclamation to Smith, recognizing the efforts of The Joshua House; Art Poulton, from Tri-Town Insurance, also stepped in to donate to the cause that afternoon.

To learn more, visit https://joshuashouseowego.com.