The Joshua House holds Grand Opening event

The Joshua House holds Grand Opening eventPictured, at The Joshua House, is a Memory Wall honoring Deb Pursell’s son Joshua, whose death was the inspiration behind The Joshua House. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: By Wendy Post October 7, 2022

On Saturday, Sept. 24, The Joshua House in Owego held a Grand Opening at their North Avenue location that included entertainment, food, games, information from CASA-Trinity, and much more.

Deborah Smith, local resident and business-owner, lost her 21-year old son, Joshua, unexpectedly. She found that a way to heal her own broken heart was to help other kids in the community.  

Jake Kunze has his shirt signed at the Grand Opening held at The Joshua House in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

By opening up a warehouse attached to one of her buildings on North Avenue in Owego, Smith created a safe place for kids and young adults to hang out, and to keep them off the streets. The Joshua House has a stage for karaoke, a gaming area with a large sectional, pool and foosball, and a kitchen for learning basic cooking skills.

During the Grand Opening last Saturday, guests were able to create t-shirts with signatures, leaving a mark on the mission behind The Joshua House.

Charles Plater, Village of Owego trustee and resident, signs a t-shirt upon his arrival to the Grand Opening at The Joshua House in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

In 2009, Smith opened the space as “A Better Life Teen Center,” but was forced to close during the pandemic.

Now reopened, and with help from the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation and other donors, the center continues to provide that safe place for youth to go. The Joshua House will be offering Youth Night every Friday, from 6-8 p.m., and CASA-Trinity will be hosting an after school program. Air Tioga will also be hosting recovery events, and Broome addiction center is there with their Moss Program, helping kids. Much more is coming, according to Smith.

“The place will be making a big difference in the lives of others,” Smith added.

Deb Smith, center, is presented with a check from Art Poulton of Tri-Town Insurance to help support the efforts of The Joshua House in Owego. Standing to the right of Smith is Dean Morgan, from the Town of Owego. Morgan read, out loud, a proclamation that honored The Joshua House that evening. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Dean Morgan, acting Town supervisor in Owego, also arrived at the event to present a Proclamation to Smith, recognizing the efforts of The Joshua House; Art Poulton, from Tri-Town Insurance, also stepped in to donate to the cause that afternoon.

To learn more, visit https://joshuashouseowego.com.

Students from Owego Free Academy set up for music at last weekend’s Grand Opening at The Joshua House in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

More shirts are signed during the Grand Opening at The Joshua House, held last weekend. (Photo by Wendy Post)

pool table is set up in The Joshua House, offering youth a safe place to go, and something to do in downtown Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Raffle baskets help to raise money for The Joshua House. (Photo by Wendy Post)

A bounce house offers fun for youth at last weekend’s Grand Opening at The Joshua House in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

CASA-Trinity sets up a table outside of The Joshua House last weekend. (Photo by Wendy Post)

