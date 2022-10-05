Readers’ Column for the week of October 2, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

On June 25, 2018, my wife and I purchased a new Ford Escape for $25,060 brand new, with five miles on it. Today I saw a 2018 Ford Escape with 31,867 miles, asking price $26,999. Why does this four-year-old car cost more than the one I bought new? It is called inflation!

If you really don’t care about something, why spend so much time and effort telling people you don’t care?

To the folks who think the proposed choice of sign for the American Legion is “gorgeous” please take a few minutes to discover why both the Village of Owego and Zoning have a law against this style. I’m sure a brief call to these entities would surprise (and educate) you to find there is solid reasoning. Please keep in mind that this sign is in a residential area, folks live there 24/7. As for the whiners about code and zoning, be careful what you wish for. I imagine you’d be the first one crying if a nuclear waste dump was located next door. Laws and codes protect everyone’s rights equally.

The OHPC is at it again. The Legion wants to replace their 50-plus year old rusty sign with a smaller sign that happens to be electronic. Before the Legion could even apply, they had a secret meeting and decided NO. These people conveniently forget they are an Advisory Board only, and answer to the Village Board. Their decisions have NO legal footing. So now they want to deny Veterans the right to put up a sign. Nice way of saying thanks to an organization that has given hundreds of thousands of dollars back to the community in grants, scholarships, children’s activities, and sports team sponsorships just to name a few. Two out of the three previous mayors had the guts to rein these people in. Where’s our Village Board now?

Was it necessary on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 a.m. to be down mowing at the Trout Ponds in the rain? Personally I don’t think that’s the way we should be using taxpayer equipment. I hope the tractor got a good cleaning, cause it looked like it needed it! Three weeks ago it was suggested that some pipes could be put in some kind of a neat pile and a metal structure be scrapped if not going to be used, and brush cut down. It is still sitting there! A quote from the Mayor, “Do not allow deterioration of those things owned by you; the taxpayer.”

To our so-called leaders in Tioga County, do everybody that heats their home a favor and do away with the tax on how they heat their homes. With energy costs sky high and homeowners agonizing, trying to figure out how to heat their homes, you could offer a little relief to us! We are all doing with a little less these days. The County could, too! You all know it’s the right thing to do!

Evolution is a philosophical assumption, not a scientific fact. It can’t be proven, because it’s based on history. Knowledge of history is based on evidence. Evidence must be studied without bias; a biased person will only see what they want to see. It’s a well-known fact that transitional forms are all but missing from the fossil record. Darwin was aware of this, but his admitted bias determined his conclusions. The fossil evidence does not support evolution.

I’m betting most of the anti-vaccine persons never had any of the diseases that vaccines mostly prevent because they were vaccinated as kids. If they had experienced them, as many senior citizens did, then they’d probably have a different opinion.

I’m kind of stunned that the village would resurface Talcott Street but leave West Avenue at Gere a complete shambles. One more winter and there won’t be a street left to resurface.

Thank you for printing this commentary last week; however, I need to clarify this is in regard to the American Legion sign. Would you kindly re-print? Also, why is OHPC automatically the scapegoat? It is my understanding the American Legion was told their choice would not pass Village or Zoning Laws and help was offered to choose another style that was compliant. Here is last week’s comment: The many Veterans in MY family fought and sacrificed to protect and defend the laws of this land; to secure the process by which laws are made to protect everyone’s rights. They were / are upstanding, honorable, respectful people. They didn’t / don’t consider themselves, individually or as a group, above the law; privileged above their fellow citizens and neighbors they served. They understand laws exist for a reason, thus they are for everyone to follow – no one is above the law. There is a process in place by which to change them if they are causing undue hardship. That is democracy and the American way.

Potato wedges are by far better than steak fries.

The New York monsoon season is in the fall.

Now it appears that the village code enforcement and village attorney for Owego are threatening police action if the American Legion turns their new sign on. Come on Owego, get with it. Let the Legion put their sign in. It’s a great looking sign.

Thank you very much to the person that called and left your phone number for me to talk to and I do appreciate it, and I did cut it out to save. I do talk to the big guy up there. I appreciate your thoughts on calling in to call. I don’t know what to say, but just thank you and I don’t know if I’ll call you or not. These people I knew for 20 years, so it’s hard for me to call somebody new, but I may give you a call some day, so I appreciate you for going out of your way and reaching out. Thank you.

I live on Maplewood Drive in Apalachin. Could somebody please explain to me why they grind the road off, and then put tar and stone down? Is that all they’re going to do? This is a vast waste of money.

To the reader who needs someone to talk to, the phone number is (607) 642-5037.

In regards to the American Legion sign, I believe the OHPC and the village should definitely let them have it. I don’t know if they remember when the American Legion had two ambulances and serviced this village 24 hours a day at no charge. They took everybody to the hospital. It was a great operation; the charge was nothing for many years. Also they had American Legion baseball, which they still have. Many of us boys, including myself, really learned how to play baseball, we had great entertainment, and they helped protect us in many ways. They also had the Drum & Bugle Corps that did many things for this village. They were known throughout the United States. I just can’t believe the village and the OHPC cannot give them permission for this sign.

Due to the numerous power outages we experience in South Owego and surrounding areas, NYSEG, Tioga County, and the Town of Owego road departments should be ashamed of all the dead or fallen trees along the roads and powerline areas.

Hey you guys. This is just a little reminder of days gone by. Do you remember when we went to Waverly School they would make us take our gum and bury it down in the park because we were not to chew gum in school? And now they have the audacity to fight for the right to carry telephones in your classroom to upset the whole classroom? Think about it. Are we getting dumber with age? I see it; more money, less activity. Have a great day.

Local residents Peggy and Sam have replaced the Memorial Tree of Lights Evergreen at the Willseyville Post Office. The Friends of Hospice sincerely appreciate their generosity!

I’m calling about the new sign in front of the American Legion. I wholeheartedly support it. I think the sign should be able to be put up. That would be a great asset to the village.

Well the year is 2022, the village of Owego needs to progress. Progress means letting the legion put the new sign in. So to speak, it’s just a sign of the times.

This is to the OHCP; can you people be any more disrespectful or rude to suggest to the American Legion to try to sell their new sign that was donated in memory of one of their own only to fit your own agenda? This is disgusting and you should all be ashamed of yourselves. Let the legion put their sign up!

National Political Viewpoints

Be sure that you are registered to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 8.

To all the members of the Traitor Trump Cult, here are some facts. Critical Race Theory is not taught at the elementary or secondary level. We Democrats do not want to defund the police, but your leader wants to defund the FBI. Top Secret / Confidential papers cannot be declassified just by thinking about it.

What time of day does a burglar come to your house? What time did the Gestapo and KGB (Soviet Committee for State Security) come to your house? The first hours of the morning. When do the FBI and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms) descend upon their targets? The first hours of the morning. Why use a subpoena when men in black can storm a home? This is the weaponization of the Federal Government.

Biden recently made his pre-midterm election trip of homage and tribute to the Teachers Union. His speech never touched on a single issue relating to education. Instead, he raged and demonized the half of Americans afflicted with wrong thinking. They should be rounded up and concentrated in camps. In 1979 President Carter created the Department of Education. Since then, American education has gone from the world’s 1st to 24th. To the detriment of all and most of all our children, the New York Teachers Union has become the single most powerful force in New York politics. The single biggest beneficiary of Biden’s inflationary spending bills has been the Teachers Union. Biden had parents who attended their local Board of Education meetings labeled as “domestic terrorists”.

On Sept. 23, 2022, Hillary defined Republican men as Nazi’s. On multiple occasions Biden defined Republicans as threats to democracy, evil, domestic terrorists, fascists, and more. Democratic leadership and their media sock puppets define Republicans as racist, xenophobic, homophobic, slave masters, woman haters, etc. A boy, 18, was run over and murdered by a weak of mind nut because he was a republican. This boy died because of hate speech. Why is there no censorship or criticism of this hate speech? Why is there so much hate speech? How can good people sit idly by and give consent by silence? Unless clearly renounced, silence is consent. Is this what we have become?

I almost hate to say it in this, but I really didn’t feel too bad that illegal aliens were sent to Martha’s Vineyard, which claims to be a sanctuary for the illegal’s (after all, I can’t afford to go there). Martha’s Vineyard is an elite resort where the rich, well connected people go for the summer. Yet 50 people were more than they could tolerate, but cities and towns along the border deal with 1,500 a day or more. Mayors and Governors in Illinois, New York, Delaware, and Massachusetts are complaining about the few illegals that are getting bused to them, and making horrible claims about the Governors of Texas and Florida, saying they are doing this illegally. Why wasn’t it illegal when Biden was sending illegals to red states? The same calls this a stunt, when in reality it looks more like states that are being invaded by illegals that Biden told to come here are just giving the sanctuary states a little taste of what they live with on a daily basis by sending a small fraction of people to them.

To those folks that don’t realize there’s a world outside our borders. Here’s some facts: we have roughly 330 million people out of 8 billion in the world, scattered through 195 countries, all of which are experiencing brutal inflation and economic difficulties. This is a global situation we’re experiencing, sleepy Joe would be proud to be credited to have the power to have caused worldwide events.

I believe that if Trump were found guilty of killing his parents, most of his supporters would give him a pass for it.

The latest conservative illogical thought: The Covid 19 pandemic was a fake, and Biden is a liar for saying it’s over.

The immigrants being bused and flown around the country are not illegals. They have legally been granted asylum hearings. They can get work permits, work, earn money, and pay taxes. Stop listening to Fox.

So John Kirby, the National Security Spokesman for the Biden Administration, told Fox News that they need increased funding to deal with the border crisis. I’m confused; didn’t Kamala Harris and Alejandro Mayorkas say the border is secure? Increased funding? You took tons of money that was approved for the wall and spent it on community outreach projects. By the way, there has been very little coverage of this leftist who ran over a teenager with his car because of his political views. I can guarantee you that if it was the other way around there would be people screaming all over about conservative extremists being terrorists. We are living in two separate realities!

Where do you send the bail money for Donald Trump? Do I send my donation to Steve Bannon again for that? I think Donald Trump is in big trouble.

Hey, big guy Joe, how does it feel to deplete the strategic oil reserve by 50% just before a super critical election in order to decrease the price of gasoline? Does sending 1 million barrels per day to China make you feel good? How much is Hunter Biden making on that deal? Get out and vote in November. Your life does depend on it this time.

Newsflash. As even the dumbest Democrat can see, we are in a stock market crash and a recession. The question now is will we go into a depression? In November you’ll be able to vote for absolutely necessary change in our path away from the Biden disaster. We need to clean house, and change all of our priorities as put forth by the Biden regime. Send the Democrat traitors packing in November. Make America great again.

Hey Democrats, take your globalism and take your Green New Deal and just go away and let this country thrive and be great again. We’re sick of it.

I’d like to know about this climate nonsense and all this nonsense in getting cars inspected, why would the bureaucrats pass such nonsense? The people don’t want this climate nonsense, they know it’s baloney; it’s flawed. It should be up to the people, but the bureaucrats don’t care what the people want, it’s all about what they want. I say; come November, let’s show them we don’t want it and we don’t want them. Let’s get them out of office!

I, too, would love to run for President of the United States of America. If I win I want to break every damn law on the books and then some. I want to take over this country. I want to get rid of top-secret information to our foreign enemies and walk away scot-free; not to mention all the other crap he’s done. But, oh no, let it slide. We don’t live in America anymore. The man’s above the law, we are in a lawless land.

Here is an answer to the question in this column as to when did Donald Trump lie. I’m thinking probably whenever his lips moved or he said something. Having put blame on the current administration is kind of like blaming the person who picks up the dog poop in your yard.

It’s been proven that Venezuela is emptying its prisons and sending them here. I wonder how many other countries are doing that. Way to go with border security, Joe. How embarrassing, what’s going to happen in this country?

Why is there early voting six weeks before Election Day? That’s ridiculous and only another way to cheat. I can understand it being more than one day, but six weeks? It’s ridiculous!

What happens to our gas prices when the strategic reserve supply is gone?

Why do Democrats try to sell what they have done as wins with higher food costs, way more crime, and violent riots; crooks face no consequences, and the heartache goes on because of Democrat policies.

I hate to disappoint you liberals, but Donald Trump will be in office again. They’ve taken measures to ensure that the election can’t be stolen again. And after that, you’re going to have eight years of Ron DeSantis. So buckle up and really enjoy yourselves because you’re going to have 12 years of a conservative run country, and get this country back to where it should be and out of the hands of you Democrats.