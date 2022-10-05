Fall Fun at October’s First Friday event

Visit Owego on Oct. 7, from 5-8 p.m. for some fall fun during Owego’s First Friday event, held in downtown Owego. Celebrate the change of season with music, food, art, and free books for kids. There will be plenty to do and see.

The Family Reading Partnership Bus will be located in the M&T Parking lot with their newly painted bus and will have a free book for children.

Pit Stop Popcorn will be on the corner of Lake Street and Front Street with free bags of popcorn for youth.

The OFA Chamber Musicians will be playing at the Tourism Office on Front Street from 5 to 7 p.m.

On the corner of Lake and Front Street, the Girl Scouts will have baked goods available and will be hosting a free craft project for kids. Kids can paint a wooden pumpkin ornament.

Black Cat Gallery will have the music of Gordie Gottlieb and Robert Heinrich, guitarists, and songs you can sing along to. Marisa Maney will be having a book signing with her “Intuitive Messages Handbook.” A chance to meet the writer and talk about her interesting book will take place from 6-8 p.m.

Gallery 41 artists are having a Member’s Flea Market in their back gallery. Check out the artsy bargains at their Lake Street location.

Hygge Home on Front Street will have complimentary refreshments and special discounts, come see their new items for fall.

Up The Creek Consignment Boutique will be offering refreshments and a gift with purchase. They are located on Main Street across from the Courthouse.

Leonardo’s Wine Bar on Lake Street will be offering food outside, yummy Kielbasa, pierogis, sandwiches, special coffees, and fall teas!

The Tioga Arts Council on Front Street is hosting their “Show of Support: TAC’s 10th Annual Members Exhibition.”

Non Profit Organizations will be set up in town as well. Look for Tioga County Rural Ministry in front of Gallery 41 and YWCA Encore, who will be set up in front of Black Cat Gallery.