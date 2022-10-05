Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 19, 2022 through Sept. 25, 2022 there were 99 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and 4 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), following a investigation of Illegal Cannabis Sales at the Puff One store on North Avenue. Ali was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Female, age 48 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to herself. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Phelan J. Nguyen, age 33 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for Pettit Larceny (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of Shoplifting from several businesses on North Avenue. Nguyen was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jeffery C. Royce, age 33 of Endicott, N.Y., was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued by the City of Binghamton Court. Royce was turned over to Binghamton Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Female, age 42 of Binghamton, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to others. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Cassie E. Chambers, age 29 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Chambers was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.