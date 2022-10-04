Letter: Get registered to vote now!

Dear Editor,

In 2020, the Gallop poll reported that 60% of eligible voters were registered in the Republican or Democratic Party, entitling them to vote in the primary races by selecting the candidate to be on the general ballot. The remaining 40% of voters are referred to as Independents.

In that group of Independents you are being counted by your registration status. It is so the other uncounted categories, that consider and refer to themselves as ‘Independents,’ have not yet registered to vote.

This is what your Independent status entitles you to; one, it removes you from voicing any considered opinion of anyone who is elected and two, you have forfeited any right to complain of the outcomes of the legislation originating from those elected.

If you find yourself in the one or two category, you have an opportunity to validate your voice by stepping up and being counted. Get registered now. Check your status by contacting the Tioga County Board of Elections at (607) 687-8261. It is also the contact point to get registered and the last day to file for Nov. 8 election is Oct. 14. New York State also has an online link at www.elections.ny.gov/VotingRegister.html.

Sincerely,

Florence Alpert

Candor, N.Y.