A Christmas Story Auditions taking place October 8

Ti-Ahwaga Community Players will hold open auditions for this year’s production of Jean Shepherd’s “A Christmas Story,” adapted by Phillip Grecian, on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TCP Theatre, located at 42 Delphine St. in Owego.

Roles are available for four adults (two women and two men), and seven children, ages eight to 15 (two girls and five boys).

Appointments are not necessary; however, please call the theatre at (607) 687-2130 and leave a message (name and phone number) if you plan to attend the auditions. If you are unable to attend on that day, please call to set another date and time.