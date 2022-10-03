Village Appreciation Night to light up the sky; Bonfire, fireworks, and music straight out of Nashville to highlight event

On Friday, Oct. 7, the Village of Owego Police Department will host its annual Village Appreciation Night from 5-10 p.m. The event, held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, will offer free food, cooked by local officials, games, giveaways, hay wagon rides, live music, a bonfire, fireworks, and much more.

Since planning began for Oct. 7, community organizations and businesses have stepped forward to participate, and offer support to the event.

Sponsored by local business leaders that include the Floyd Hooker Foundation, Tioga State Bank, Upstate Shredding, Cops4 A Cause, Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Greenlight Networks, the Owego Fire Department members, Visions Federal Credit Union, Price Chopper, The Owego Pennysaver, Wagner Lumber, Southern Tier Hardwoods and Scott, Smith and Son, the event is free for the community, with all dollars utilized for entertainment, food, and activities and giveaways for youth. There will also be face painting and some Halloween themed activities like a pumpkin carving contest and pumpkin painting. Pumpkins should arrive at the event pre-carved, and prizes will be awarded. A decorative Halloween Tent will offer free gear to get area children ready for Halloween.

Slated to perform for guests throughout the event are Ghosties on Third, Devon Lawton & The In-Laws, and Stone Senate, a band coming straight out of Nashville.

Rob Kliment, from Devon Lawton & The In-Laws, is honored to be performing at the event.

“We are very very humbled and excited to be apart of this great event,” said Kliment, adding, “Having the privilege to open for a band like Stone Senate is just another reason why we love doing what we do. We cannot wait to come together as a community and help celebrate with you all! It might be cold, but we are ready to keep y’all up and moving.”

Stone Senate will take the stage at the fairgrounds in Owego on Oct. 7 at approximately 8 p.m., and will perform into the fireworks that will conclude the event. Prior to that will be Ghosties on Third, and Devon Lawton & The In-Laws. There is no admission for the event, and everything is offered free, thanks to the event’s generous sponsors.

There will also be a “Ghost Ride”, headed up by Salter’s Cycle Service. This fun, haunting ride will lead participants on a trail of haunted places, and return to the fairgrounds to enjoy food and entertainment. Registration is at 2:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, with kickstands up at 3:30. A donation for the ride will benefit the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park and K9 Maggie, of the Owego Police Department.

If you would like to be involved in this event, or for more information, contact Chief Joseph Kennedy by calling (607) 687-2234, ext. 2603, email to Policechief@villageofowegony.gov, or contact Wendy Post, volunteer organizer, by email to wpost@owegopennysaver.com or by calling (607) 972-7027.