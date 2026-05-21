Reminder: Owego Rotary 100K Community Care Challenge is Underway

[By Wendy Post]

During the month of May, the Owego Rotary Club is raising money for local food pantries with the May 2026 Community Care Challenge. Walk, run, or saunter on the sidewalk, road, or trail; walkers are challenged to reach the goal of 100 kilometers (62 miles).

Best part is that Tioga State Bank will donate $25 to local pantries for every walker who completes 100 kilometers in May, up to a maximum of $2,500. The good news is that they are getting there!

In a press release from Rotarian Kathy West, she applauded the walkers, stating, “All of you heroic walkers who have been out in the mix of May sunshine, warmth, rain, and cold are steadily gaining those miles for the stocking of our local food pantries.”

As of mid-May, ten have already reached the 62-mile goal. That’s $250 raised so far. West noted that they have about 80 people on track with 20 or more miles on.

She recommended checking the leaderboard, or taking 20 minutes at lunch to get an extra mile in each day. She also noted that if you’re using a treadmill, you should set your Start screen setting to “Inside” to be sure it records your effort.

“We need 100 people to cross that finish line and it CAN be done,” said West.

Call (607) 687-3902 and leave a message, or email kwest1@stny.rr.com) if you have any questions.