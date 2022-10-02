Driver hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Ithaca Road home

On Sept. 26, at approximately 7:53 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one vehicle, personal injury crash on Ithaca Road in the Town of Spencer.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, a four-door sedan with one occupant was traveling south on Ithaca Road when it went off of the west side of the roadway and crashed into a house located at 420 Ithaca Rd. None of the occupants in the home were seriously injured.

The driver, a 16 year-old male, was transported with serious injuries to Robert Packer Hospital via Candor EMS ambulance with personnel from Guthrie Life Flight on board.

The Spencer Fire Department, Spencer EMS, Candor EMS, Guthrie EMS, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the Tioga County Crash Investigation Unit assisted the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.