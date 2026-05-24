A Pastor’s Thoughts: More Good News 

[By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church]

Throughout the years, songs have been written about what theworld needs. The song by Jackie DeShannon tells us that “What the World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love.” Certainly the world could use a heavy dose of love right now. James Taylor suggested in his song, “You’ve Got A Friend” that all the world needs is a friend, and certainly, we all need a good friend. Mick Jagger seemed to suggest in his song, “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction,” that all we need is satisfaction. Surely being satisfied makes all of us feel happy. Jagger also sang a song entitled, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” which is certainly true.

Of all the things that a person may believe they want or they need, there is one thing that is most important. Knowing one’s eternal destiny is the most important need of a person’s soul. Everything on this Earth is temporal and will pass away, with the exception of one’s soul, which will live forever. Once the final breath comes, your body and soul are separated. Your body will go to the grave and your soul will either go to heaven or to hell. According to the Bible, there is no intermediate state nor opportunity for a second chance after we die. Hebrews 9:27 (ESV) 27 And just as it is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgment.

In the Bible, the word “Gospel” is translated “good news.” The word Gospel is found over 100 times in the New Testament of the Bible. It is defined in one particular passage: 1 Corinthians 15:1–4 (ESV) 1 Now I would remind you, brothers, of the gospel I preached to you, which you received, in which you stand, 2 and by which you are being saved, if you hold fast to the word I preached to you— unless you believed in vain. 3 For I delivered to you as of first importance what I also received: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures, 4 that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures. Notice that the “Gospel,” the “good news,” is that Jesus died for our sins, that He was buried, and that He rose again on the third day.

The fact is that God the Father loves you, God the Son (Jesus) died for you, and when you confess your sin and receive God the Son (Jesus), God the Holy Spirit comes to live within your body. These are the undeniable facts of Scriptures. A person may be an atheist or an agnostic, but the fact of the matter is that, as the statistics on death are very compelling, you cannot stay here. So I continue to appeal to all those that read this column to trust Jesus now!

This is Good News!

John 3:16 (NLT) 16 “For this is how God loved the world: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.