May Is Mental Health Awareness Month: A Time to Talk, Listen, and Support

[By Porshea Moore, CRPA, on behalf of the Tioga County Mental Hygiene/ ASA Committee]

Each May, communities across the country recognize Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, reducing stigma, and encouraging open conversations about mental well-being. Since its establishment by Mental Health America in 1949, this month has served as a reminder that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Mental health affects how we think, feel, and act. It also influences how we handle stress, relate to others, and make decisions. Yet, despite how common mental health challenges are, many individuals continue to suffer in silence due to fear, stigma, or lack of understanding. Conditions such as anxiety, depression, and substance use disorders impact people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life.

The good news is that help and support is available—and manageability. Seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness. Talking with a trusted friend, family member, or professional can be a powerful first step. Counseling, peer support, and community-based services offer pathways to healing and growth. Early intervention can make a significant difference and improve long-term outcomes.

Mental Health Awareness Month also highlights the importance of creating supportive environments at home, in schools, and in the workplace. Simple actions—like checking in on someone, listening without judgment, or learning the signs of distress—can make a meaningful impact. When communities come together to support one another, we build resilience and foster a culture of compassion.

In addition, this month encourages education around prevention and wellness. Practicing self-care, maintaining social connections, getting enough sleep, and engaging in physical activity are all important aspects of mental well-being. While these strategies may not replace professional care, they can help support overall mental health.

As we recognize Mental Health Awareness Month this May, let it be a call to action: to speak openly, to listen deeply, and to care for ourselves and one another. Together, we can break the stigma and ensure that no one has to face mental health challenges alone.

If you or someone you know is in need of support or treatment/ therapy, reach our local Tioga County Mental Hygiene Agency at (607) 687-4000 or call after hours at (607) 687-1010. You can also call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, for immediate support. Help is always available, and hope is always possible.