TEAM Tioga welcomes new member 

The Tioga Economic Development and Planning Office recently welcomed and announced that Karen Warfle would fill the position of Office Specialist II.

Warfle holds an Associate’s Degree in Applied Sciences and Business Marketing Management and Sales from SUNY Broome. She graduated with High Honors with a 4.0 GPA, and earned a place on the President’s List, according to a recent press release received by LeeAnn Tinney, Tioga County’s Economic Development and Planning Director.

In the release, Tinney wrote, “Karen brings years of administration experience to the TEAM as well as being an active community leader through involvement and leadership of the Kiwanis Club of Owego, Southern Tier Challenger League, Tioga County Disability Resources, and Eyota Fastpitch Softball organizations,” and added, “We are pleased to have Karen join TEAM Tioga, she brings a fresh perspective and valued community insight.”

“Please join TEAM Tioga in a warm welcome to Karen Warfle,” said Tinney.