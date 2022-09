The Apalachin Lions will be collecting clean, usable winter coats for those in need from Oct. 3 through Nov. 20.

Coats can be left off at Blessed Trinity at St. Margaret Mary’s in Apalachin on the table at the right as you exit mass, at the Apalachin United Methodist Church at 303 Pennsylvania Ave., at the Apalachin Library during regular hours, and at Johnson’s Pools and Spas in Owego.