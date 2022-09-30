‘Brothers for the Cross’ announce monthly breakfast meeting

“Brothers for the Cross” will be hosting their regular monthly breakfast meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 8 a.m. at the Blue Dolphin Restaurant, located off Exit 66, I-86 onto Route 434 in Apalachin.

Al Smith, Lay Leader at the Union Center United Methodist Church, will be the featured speaker to discuss “If you Coast your Toast” or if you “Rest you Rust”.

“Brothers for the Cross” is a non-denominational Men’s Group that includes folks from all over the Southern Tier of New York, as well as the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.

The group reports they held a very successful “Classic Car Show” in July, and look forward to a Post COVID Program.

For more information, contact Pastor Jicha Jr. at (607) 625-2733, or John Calkins at (607) 238-1486.