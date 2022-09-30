National Life Chain planned for October 2

The National Life Chain is a peaceful, prayerful, pro-life, public witness for the unborn, which began 35 years ago in two small California towns, and expects more than 1,500 locations across North America to participate on Oct. 2.

Locally, the Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life are sponsoring eight locations for 2022. They include areas around the Courthouse in Owego, N.Y.; in Nichols, N.Y. on W. River Road at the 17/86 Exits; in Athens Township, Pa. on Elmira Street, and near the UPS Store across from Wendy’s; in Towanda, Pa. near the Courthouse; in Canton on Main Street at Troy Street; in Wyalusing, along US 6 at St. Mary’s Church; in Dushore at Main Street and German Street; and in Meshoppen, along US 6.

Commencing at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2, rain or shine, pro-life participants will be provided National Life Chain approved signs to display to traffic a life affirming message, while standing or sitting in prayer for 60 or 90 minutes at each site.

Additional information about the National Life Chain and locations can be found at lifechain.org and lifechain.net.