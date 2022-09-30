Salvation Army announces holiday schedules; new quarters receive landscape donation

A recent donation to the Salvation Army from a noted area landscaper has brightened up the front of the new Salvation Army complex and Church. Now operating daily from its new location at 351 Fulton Street, the address is the same as the former South Waverly Crossroads Church.

Robinson Landscaping, a well-known landscaping business in Milan, Pa, planted the Holly shrubbery donation. The new shrubs give a new, fresh appearance to the front of the Church and will be green all year round. Hopefully the Holly bushes will produce red berries in time for Christmas. The Salvation Army thanks Robinson Landscaping for the special shrubs and installation donation with special thanks to Mallory Robinson, daughter of the owner.

Following the purchase and many renovations, the Army’s new location in South Waverly has been blessed. The building offers those in need larger quarters and a welcoming, well-stocked soup kitchen and food pantry. Also new is the Church sanctuary for weekly worship services.

Church Programs include; Sunday School every Sunday at 10 a.m. for all ages followed by Worship Services that begin at 11 a.m. for adults. Women’s Bible Study is held the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 5 p.m., while Children’s Music Programming is held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 5 p.m. Dinner and Homework assistance is provided for the children.

A new, expanded food pantry and soup kitchen all thrive thanks to the dedicated work of volunteers, donors and area food stores that donate weekly.

This new building has been a long time coming and was desperately needed. A dream that was years in the making, there is still a long way to go to complete the total renovation needed at this new location. However, most importantly for now the soup kitchen and food pantry is top shelf with many new appliances. The Army Corps is serving those in need daily and offers free breakfast two days a week, every Tuesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A free supper is offered the first and third Monday of each month.

On Tuesday and Friday there are free groceries distributed between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in tje rear parking lot that desperately needs some blacktopping (but for now is sufficient). The food pantry is open every Tuesday thru Friday.

A Thanksgiving community dinner will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 4 p.m. until all food is gone in the new soup kitchen location.

Christmas is just around the corner and the sign up dates for Christmas is for Kids are Nov. 7-8 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.; Nov. 9 and 21 from 1-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.; and Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. No appointment is necessary for Christmas sign ups.

The Red Kettle Campaign will begin Nov. 10 thru Dec. 24. Please consider being a bell ringer this year. The Red Kettle funds stay in the community and help in assisting our neighbors in need.

The Corps ministry emphasizes preaching the Gospel, disseminating Christian truths, supplying basic human necessities, providing personal counseling, and undertaking spiritual and moral regeneration and physical rehabilitation of all persons in need, regardless of race, color, creed, sex or age.

For information on support, Christmas toy and/or food assistance, or for spiritual needs, call (570) 888-2153 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.