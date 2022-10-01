Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers to hold 31st Annual Show

The award-winning Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers are at it again, and are ready to show off their creative works. Case in point is their new special raffle, “Celebrations”, consisting of at least three individual carvings highlighting holidays for each month, for a total of 36 pieces, plus a storage box for the winner to display throughout the year.

The Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers is an organization committed to the development and the preservation of wood carving skills among the residents of the Catatonk Valley Region, and is open to new members. The group began in 1988 when a small number of people gathered in the home of Roger Westgate, who is a nationally known woodcarver, to learn more about the fundamentals of woodcarving. Since that time, the group has grown to over 70 members.

The organization is a great place for carvers to learn about new tools, products and techniques from fellow carvers.

In addition to carving, members have the opportunity to learn about painting techniques when working on various projects. The club also maintains a lending library of books and videocassettes about carving, and club members are encouraged to enter competitions as well as display their projects at woodcarving shows.

The organization plays a role in many community projects, such as promoting woodcarving as a hobby for area youth, performing demonstrations for local groups, and donating carved items to the community, including the three “Welcome to Candor, NY” signs located at the entrances to Candor.

Besides the main raffle mentioned above, there are other donated handcrafted items to be raffled, along with various demonstrations throughout the two-day event, set for Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall on Route 96 in Candor.

Admission to the event is free, although those wishing to take home a carving from one of the many vendors may purchase or commission one of their choosing. Many of the members have won various awards, some even world class. Their art takes on many forms, some of them very detailed, all colorful, and intriguing. But one has to see these carvings and talk to the carvers themselves to understand and appreciate their passion for carving.

The 31st Annual Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers’ Show and Sale should be your main stop during the Candor Fall Festival of Events trail this Oct. 8 and 9. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Randy Conner at (607) 659-4352 or visit www.catatonkvalleywoodcarvers.org.

To view the Candor Fall Festival’s Schedule of Events, click here.