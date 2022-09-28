Free From Fear

We are all making an effort to become fearless and free from animosity, regardless of what is going on around us. When faced with problems it can seem difficult to maintain inner cheer; the mind gets caught up with negativity, fear or worry. The problem seems bigger than it is, and our ability to find solutions and work constructively weakens.

“Keep your face towards the sun and you won’t be bothered by shadows.” – Dadi Janki

Where there is fear there cannot be peace. If you want to become fearless, then stop all dislike or hatred of others. Do I have any dislike of anyone or still look at the weaknesses of others? When you look at the defects of others, those defects enter you. This wasteful thinking saps our energy and creates fear. To eliminate fear, practice looking only at the virtues and specialties of others.

We sometimes experience fear due to dependency. We are taught to make our happiness dependent on some external event, condition, person, object, etc., and are afraid of losing it. All desire has fear built in, fear of not getting or losing it, even before your desire is fulfilled.

If you want to be free of fear in life, free of stress, the secret is to want nothing, and then all you need arrives in your life, at the right time, in the right way. Next time you are waiting for anything, notice what you desire! This will be a source of your tension or impatience.

Since our physical life has no guarantee on its duration, remain fearless by remembering: This body is perishable, made of matter and is constantly changing, but I the soul am imperishable. I will never die. For this we need to go deeply into life’s most sacred questions, ‘who am I?’ and ‘who do I belong to’?

I am a soul. Do everything in total awareness of being a soul. Become aware this deepest inner eternal life force is you, filled with divine qualities, separate from the body. This quality of stillness, always perfect and pure, fills the soul with an enriching experience of silence; there’s no space for fear. I smile to myself now that I recognize a problem comes to play games with me and not to make me afraid. Becoming happy within, I know that every situation will pass and has something to teach me.

“Who do I belong to?” To truly remove fear, connect your mind to God. Our closest relationship is with God. When we connect to the mind of God, thinking and feeling good and elevated things, we create positive energy. This Godly wave of spirituality is now silently creating change and crafting the vision of changing hell into heaven.

With new knowledge of soul-to-soul connection, we once again are able to see the virtues in each other.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

To learn about Meditation classes, call (589) 518-5000.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)