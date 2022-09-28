Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 12, 2022 through Sept. 18, 2022 there were 106 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and 13 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

A Male, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a Danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Amanda L. Hazard, age 39 of Nichols, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear. Hazard was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Brittany R. Brown, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Brown was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Justin L. Mack, age 44 of Barton, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) and Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation), following a traffic stop. Mack was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Seth M. Nichols, age 26 of the Town of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Improper Signal (Violation) following a traffic stop. Nichols was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A Female, age 41 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody on a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a Danger to others. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)