Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 14, 2024 through April 21, 2024 there were 134 calls for service, the department responded to eight motor vehicle accidents, there were six Mental Health Holds reported, and 13 traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

John D. Fanning, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police Department. Fanning was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jessiah B. Jones, age 39 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting from CVS on Park Street. Jones was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jessica L. Spiegel, age 43 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Trespassing (Violation) following an investigation of Trespassing on McMaster Street. Spiegel was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Collin W. Wood, age 20 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop investigation on North Avenue. Wood was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Nicole Fletcher, age 46 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of refusing to leave a business on Front Street. Fletcher was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Josiah Merrill, age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Menacing in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and 3 Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) after an investigation into a disturbance. Merrill was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Steven Ackley, age 51 of Richford, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Driving with more than .08% BAC (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Operating out of Ignition Interlock Restrictions (Misdemeanor), Following too Closely (Violation), Inadequate Muffler (Violation), and Insufficient Turn Signal (Violation) following a Traffic Stop investigation on North Avenue. Ackley was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.