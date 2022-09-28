Tioga County’s DPW to host Public Informational Meeting

Tioga County’s Department of Public Works will be hosting a Public Informational Meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Apalachin Fire Department’s Station 1, located on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the bridge replacement of Harnick Road over the Apalachin Creek project in the Town of Owego, and to solicit input from the public.

The project proposes to remove the existing bridge and replace it with a single span bridge, and thus reduce downstream flooding.