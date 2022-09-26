Letter: Weather Paradox

Dear Editor,

Paradox – situation, person or thing that combines contradictory features or qualities; logically self-contradictory statement.

Weather – state of the atmosphere at a particular place during a short period of time; involving temperature, humidity, precipitation (type and amount), air pressure, wind, cloud cover, and composition.

Look around. Identify places where carbon dioxide and water have been sequestered. What are they? Leaves, wood, fruit, grain, forage crops, aquatic plants, algae and more. Since these and other examples are easily identified, and the aforementioned compounds have been removed, would there be less of them in the atmosphere during the hottest time of the year?

Would you expect the two primary Greenhouse gases to be at a lower concentration during the warmest period?

Later carbon dioxide and water sequestration will be reduced except for evergreens and a few other species.

The temperature will drop. Carbon based fuels; wood, methane, propane and petroleum-based products utilization will increase carbon dioxide and water release will increase. Its concentration in the air goes up as the temperature drops.

Is this a paradox?

Consider that weather is a natural means of energy redistribution. How much are dealing with. Sources indicate, “The Earth, receives from the Sun, energy, equivalent to societal use for a year in one hour.” Twenty-four years of energy every day. One hundred percent divided by 24 is 4.16%.

Is there a Weather Paradox? Does it lack information? If so, what is needed to develop an informed understanding of weather and consequently or subsequently climate?

Sincerely,

Joe Albrecht

Owego, N.Y.