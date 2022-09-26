Kirby Band rehearsals begin; new members welcome

The Kirby Band held its annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, at Kirby Park in Nichols. The following officers were elected at the meeting; President Sandra Ridley, Vice President Janine Callear, Secretary Sandra Carlin, Treasurer Dave Barton, and Business Manager Jon Allen. Also, the following Board of Directors were elected; Deb Crum, Gary Kauppinen, Judy Kauppinen, Amanda Smith, Joel Smith, Daniel Teeter, Sherry Spencer, and Don VanScoy.

The Kirby Band resumed rehearsals on Monday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kirby Band Rehearsal Hall on W. River Road in Nichols, N.Y. If you play an instrument and would like to be part of the Kirby Band, come to a rehearsal.

Band members must have at least high school knowledge of music and be able to read music. For more information or to schedule a performance by the Kirby Band, contact Business Manager Jon Allen at (570) 886-0229, Janine Callear at (570) 888-6092, or Sandra Ridley at (607) 342-6340.