Owego Hose Team and Moose Lodge partner on Cornhole Tournament Honoring Jim Balshuweit

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. with its affiliate Owego Throws Team, in partnership with Owego Moose Lodge #1595, is hosting an inaugural cornhole tournament in memory of Jim Balshuweit on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will include a chicken barbeque with registration and chicken orders available on the Hose Team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com. Proceeds benefit the Hose Team’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine Restoration and Steamer House project and the Moose Lodge.

“This is a unique way we can honor Jim who was a big part of Owego,” said Owego Throws Team Chairman Mike MacNaughton. “We are hoping for 30-40 teams and a sellout on the Hose Team’s delicious chicken dinners.”

Balshuweit, a local Lake Street business owner and Life Member of Wave Hose Co. #2 of the Owego Fire Department passed away unexpectedly in the Fall of 2021. He was also very active with Moose Lodge #1595, the American Legion Ambulance Service, and served as Treasurer of the Historic Owego Marketplace at the time of his passing.

Teams of two players can register for $40 at the Moose Lodge the day of the event at noon, or pre register and pay on the Hose Team website. Bags fly at 1 p.m.

Cornhole has been made popular by the Throws Team in the Owego area best known for their Friday night games at the VFW. Cash prizes will be awarded to team winners.

The Chicken BBQ menu includes “Cornell Chicken” halves, the Duke’s baked beans, macaroni salad provided by American Legion Post #401, and a Roma roll for $10. Take-out, drive thru at the Moose, or home delivery is available. Pre Order and pay online at the Hose Team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com under the “Events Tab,” via email to owegohoseteams@gmail.com, or by calling (202) 494-9108.