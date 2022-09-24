Apalachin Lions hold successful Back to School effort

On Aug. 29 and 30, the Apalachin Lions completed their yearly Back to School effort. This year they provided funds for clothing and school supplies for 46 Apalachin children.
This effort is greatly supported by the generosity of the community and the efforts of the Lion members. The Lions extend thanks to Boscov’s for their assistance and support prior to and during this activity, and for their generous contribution.
