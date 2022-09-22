TOI to host Community Health Fair at Tioga Downs Casino Resort   

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. recently announced that the annual Community Health Fair will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (please note the time change this year) at Tioga Downs Casino Resort, located at 2384 West River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y.

A variety of local service providers, agencies and businesses will be on hand to provide guests with information and resources to help maintain a healthy lifestyle and independent living.

Admission is free and great door prizes will be available. All visitors to the Health Fair can enter to win a $100 gift card.

Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.