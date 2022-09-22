Candor High School to highlight this month’s Historical Society Talk

The Candor Historical Society’s Talk Series continues this month with a special event on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. The Candor High School Principal, Wayne Aman, will lead a walk-through of the High School, highlighting some of the changes in the facilities over the past decade, particularly changes made from the previous building project.

Aman will also share some of the new academic opportunities they offer students, which support college and career readiness.

“If you haven’t been in the building in a while, you’ll be very surprised at all the changes,” wrote an historical society representative in a recent release.

Guests are encouraged to gather at the Canopy Entrance no later than 6:45 p.m. For those in need, there will be elevator accessibility. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about this and other Historical Society happenings, visit www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.