Guthrie offering grants to help meet community health needs 

As Guthrie continues its efforts in Pennsylvania and New York to meet the health needs of their 12-county service area, they are always seeking to partner with community non-profit organizations that prioritize areas identified by the Community Health Needs Assessment: Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder, Obesity (including childhood obesity), and Cancer Screening and Prevention (including tobacco cessation).

If your organization is developing projects to address these needs, Guthrie encourages you to apply for a Guthrie Community Benefit Grant, which will be awarded to projects that demonstrate some of the following: outcomes that show organizational history of success in addressing priority area, projects that connect to a wider community plan, projects that leverage additional resources through grants or other outside funding resources, projects that will address the needs in one or all of the 12 counties included in Guthrie’s service area, projects that address prevention or a systematic approach, projects that have measurable goals and the greatest potential to be self-sustaining, and projects that create a connection to existing Guthrie programs / services.

Visit www.guthrie.org/about-us/community-benefits/community-benefit-application-guidelines for additional grant guidelines. Visit www.guthrie.org/about-us/community-benefits/community-grants-application to apply for a Guthrie Community Benefit Grant. Applications ranging from $2,500 to $20,000 will be considered. These applications will be reviewed quarterly.

For additional information or questions, contact Carly Nichols at carlyr.nichols@guthrie.org or call (607) 756-3852.