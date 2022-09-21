Harlem Wizards return to OFA for an October 2 fundraising event

The Harlem Wizards, an interactive, fun, community basketball event, is coming to Owego, N.Y. The world-famous Harlem Wizards will visit Owego Free Academy on Sunday, Oct. 2, for an evening of great fun and fundraising.

The Wizards will play a game against a team of Owego Apalachin teachers, principals, and community leaders. The event is a fundraiser for the Owego Elementary PTO and the Apalachin parent group.

An announcement for the event described the energy at a Wizards game as electric. The laughter is infectious. The dunks are rim rattling, high-flying and awe-inspiring. The hoop artistry, ball handling, tricks and teamwork are mesmerizing.

What really takes it to another level is the hometown participation from the on court experiences for the students, teachers, principals, and other community leaders who take on the Wizards as the “hometown heroes”.

Besides cheering for their teachers, the kids are involved all night long. They will all have a chance to get on the court.

Pre-game, any child or teen with a Wizards jersey can warm-up with the Wizards. Throughout the game, audience members will be asked to volunteer in different contests and acts. And the end of night final moments includes an invitation to all students to come onto the court for a dance celebration with the Wizards.

The event will feature a variety of fun interactive extras to complement the Wizards’ dazzling demonstration of hoops artistry: Pregame “Wiz Kids” warm-up, contests, comedy, awesome slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways, and more. The game will conclude with the Wizards’ signature dance celebration that will have the parents on their feet and the kids moving to the beat.

“We are thrilled to host the Wizards again,” said Cindy Short, OES PTO treasurer, adding, “The last game was a huge success, and we look forward to more Wizards’ magic.”

Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played over 15,000 games throughout the U.S. that have raised over $25 million for schools and charitable causes. The Wizards have also played in over 25 foreign countries on six continents.

Tickets are $12 plus tax for advance tickets for students, and $15 at the door. General admission is $15 plus tax in advance, and $18 at the door. Reserved seats are $20 in advance only. Courtside Plus tickets are $40 in advance only.

Courtside Plus ticket holders receive first row seating and connect with some of the Wizard players before the game for a meet-and-greet.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.harlemwizards.com.