Vendors wanted for Rotary’s November Craft Fair

Owego Rotary Club’s Craft Fair returns Nov. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge. Local artisans and makers of handcrafted treasures and homemade products can apply now for a space to display their items by emailing to craftfair@owegorotary.org for an application. Applications are also available for pickup on Front Street in Owego at Black Cat Gallery, Riverow Bookshop, and at the Tioga Arts Council.

Show day is free and open to the public, and will have an extensive basket collection and coincides with the Sunday Elks Emporium.

The large number of displays and the wide variety of items will offer shoppers a unique selection, just in time for holiday shopping.